Tehran airport to tighten anti-COVID measures

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini International Airport is to tighten measures against the COVID-19 epidemic by expanding and upgrading existing facilities and infrastructure.

The Iranian government has paid two trillion rials (some $47 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) in loans to support Imam Khomeini International Airport, the CEO of the Tehran airport said on Wednesday.

Segment of the bailout will be allocated to have the runways renovated, Mohammad Mehdi Karbalaei said.

The official also added that all flights of the airport are in full accordance with the required health protocols to curb the coronavirus.

IKIA is the main international airport of Iran, located 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Tehran. It is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran and the busiest international air passenger gateway to Iran and it is also the only profit-making airport in Iran.

