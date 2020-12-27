Iranian films honored at LIFFT India

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian films have been honored at the LIFFT India Filmotsav - World Cine Fest in the Indian city of Lonavala.

“Nargese Mast” by Seyyed Jalaleddin Dorri received a special mention, while Majid Derakhshani received the award for best composer for his collaboration on this film project.

“Shahin” directed by Salar Tehrani won the best screenplay award. It has been written by Mehran Ranjbar.

“47” by Alireza Ataollah Tabrizi and Ahmad Otraqchi also brought Hashem Moradi the award for best cinematographer. Ramin Abolsedq received the best sound designer award for his contribution to this film.

“47” is a social drama centering on the motto “no to violence against women” depicting the fates of three women that are interrelated to one another on the first night of winter.

“Nargese Mast” narrates the story of an elderly music instrument maker who is in contact with several young musicians who practice their music lessons in his house.



“Shahin” is about the life of a policeman and his wife.

LIFFT India is a global touring festival of literature, illusion, information, film, frame, television and theater awards.

Photo: “Nargese Mast” by Seyyed Jalaleddin Dorri.

