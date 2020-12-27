Axis of resistance to organize Quran sessions in memory of Commander Soleimani   

TEHRAN – Iran and other countries in the axis of resistance plan to remember the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani and his companion Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandes during Quran reciting sessions.

The Quran reciting sessions will commence at the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeinab (SA), sister of Imam Hussein (AS), in Damascus on January 2, 2021 Iran’s worldwide television channel IRIB Quran, the organizer of the session, announced on Sunday.

Iranian reciters Seyyed Javad Hosseini and Yusef Jafarzadeh will attend the session at the shrine.

Muhammad Nabil Amhaz, Mahdi Shamuni and Hamzah Munim will give recitations in Dahiyeh, a suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Sessions will also be held in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Najaf and Majid Talebizadeh, Mojtaba Yadollahi and Rasul Doostmohammadi will recite on Commander Soleimani’s grave in his hometown Kerman.

IRIB Quran will cover the sessions live from 6:30 to 8 pm.

IRGC Quds Force chief Soleimani, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces deputy commander Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandes, and a number of their colleagues were martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Over the past year, Commander Soleimani has been commemorated in numerous Iranian and international cultural events.

In addition, books about him became bestsellers in the country, and a large number of books have also arrived in the book market.

Photo: A poster for several Quran recitation sessions to be held in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani.

MMS/YAW

