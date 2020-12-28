Over 300,000 tons of banana imported in 9 months

TEHRAN- Iran has imported 308,970 tons of banana worth $210.32 million during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20), according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Ruhollah Latifi said the nine-month import equals the whole imports of this product in the past year.

As the IRICA has announced, Iran’s non-oil imports stood at 25 million tons valued at $26.8 billion during the first nine months of this year.

As reported, the country’s top five sources of imports during this period were China with $7 billion, the UAE with $6.3 billion, Turkey with $3 billion, India with $1.6 billion, and Germany with $1.6 billion worth of imports.

