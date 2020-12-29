Persian Gulf militarization doesn’t benefit anyone, Iran insists

TEHRAN - On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei reiterated Tehran’s long-held stance that a militarization of the Persian Gulf serves no one's interest, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, the spokesman underlined the need for the Persian Gulf region’s countries to ensure the security of the region without the presence of foreign troops.

Rabiei was responding to a question on the possibility that Iran establishes a joint military base with Russia and China in the Persian Gulf.

“Our friendly relations with Russia and China are at their peak, and we have no restrictions on deepening these relations in all political and economic aspects,” the spokesman said. “As we have stated many times, including during the presentation of the Hormuz peace initiative, security in the Persian Gulf region must be secured by the coastal countries of this region. This is the only way to achieve fair security for all countries and to ensure long-term peace and stability.”

Rabiei pointed out that the region needs to avoid militarization.

“We do not see the militarization of the Persian Gulf region in the interest of any country in the region or the world, and we hope that the United States will finally abandon its extraterritorial adventurism by abandoning its policy of interfering and sowing division among the countries of the region,” the spokesman continued.

Underlining that Iran and Russia have “good cooperation” in various spheres, Rabiei noted, “This cooperation is going on at regional levels in addition to bilateral level. The two countries’ common positions on the fight against terrorism and extremism have provided a common ground for regional cooperation, including in Syria.”

He also said that Iran is not responsible for what is happening in Iraq, underlining that there are a lot of groups that seek to end the occupation in line with their national and ethnic motives. “Their actions have nothing to do with Iran,” Rabiei asserted.

The government spokesman also warned of possible provocations and false flag operations in Iraq aimed at tarnishing Iran’s image, adding that Iran will hold the U.S. regime and its regional clients responsible for these operations.

