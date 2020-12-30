Asian Beach Games postponed once again

TEHRAN - The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Wednesday that the 6th Asian Beach Games, due to be held in Sanya City, China from April 2 to 10, 2021, have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games had initially been due to take place this year, from November 28 until December 6, before being pushed back to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

New dates for the Games will be determined "after joint consultation between the stakeholders" and the decision to postpone the event was unanimous, the OCA said.

Concerns over the COVID-19 virus have grown in recent weeks after a new variant, thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible, was discovered in Britain.

"The OCA consulted all members of the Executive Board to seek their approval of the move to postpone, and it was met with unanimous agreement," said the OCA.

"The OCA Executive Board decision was made after an in-depth discussion between the Olympic Council of Asia, the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee (SABGOC).

"The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants," it said.

More than 2,000 athletes from more than 40 countries are expected to compete in 19 sports when the event is held.