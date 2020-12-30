Iran launches website on Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – An international website offering over 9,000 articles, photos, and posters on Commander Qassem Soleimani has been launched on the first martyrdom anniversary of the Commander.

The website, which can be found on this address www.generalsoleimani.com, offers new information on the commander, helping to increase knowledge about the concept of martyrdom in the languages of Persian, Arabic and English.

The website collects articles written about the martyr, helping discover new ideas by writers and researchers. Interested writers are also asked to submit their articles and literary works on the commander.

After his assassination, numerous cultural centers have begun publishing materials and information about Commander Soleimani on their websites. A large part of the information has also been published in numerous books.

“The Motherland’s Borderless Commander”, a book that provides deep insight into the life of Soleimani, is one of the books.

Zehtab Sohbatzadeh is the author of the book published by Bolur, a publishing house in the northern Iranian city of Rasht.

The book is composed of 13 chapters, one of which studies Soleimani’s accounts of Operation Karbala-5 during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The Siege of Basra, code-named Operation Karbala-5, was an offensive operation carried out by Iran to capture the Iraqi port city of Basra in early 1987. Iran failed to reach the objective in the battle that is known for its extensive casualties and ferocious conditions.

The role of Soleimani as the commander of the Quds Force in the defeat of the ISIS terrorists in the region is also discussed in the book.

Another highlight of the book is a chapter that scrutinizes the legal aspect of the assassination of Commander Soleimani during a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Based on the information collected for this chapter, the writer argues that the U.S. operation to assassinate Soleimani is in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and many other world conventions on peace.

The Sebte Akbar Publications also published a book recounting Soleimani’s memories of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war after the end of the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The book named “Our Blessed Comrade” has been compiled by Asadollah Mohammadinia and Mohammad Mohammadinia.

Earlier in 2016, scholar Ali-Akbar Mozdabadi published “Hajji Qassem”, which contains Soleimani’s memories of the Iran-Iraq war and some other topics and articles published about the commander by several international studies centers.



“The Soldiers of the Commander” authored by Morteza Keramati was also published the same year. In this book, the writer gives an account of Soleimani’s leadership as the Quds Force commander. In addition, it also carries the memories of his soldiers in the fight against the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

A Turkish translation of the book by Aykut Pazarbasi was published by Feta Publishing in Istanbul under the title “Haci Kasim Suleymani ve Harem Savunuculari” (“Hajji Qassem Soleimani and Sacred Shrine Defenders”) in March 2020.

Photo: An image of the international website on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

RM/MMS/YAW