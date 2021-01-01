Ammar Popular Film Festival opens 

TEHRAN – The 11th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF) was inaugurated on Thursday as the IRIB Ofoq Channel broadcasted its opening ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all screenings will stream online through the Ammaryar platform.

Speaking at the ceremony director of the festival Nader Talebzadeh said that a selection of 17 films will go on screen in the official competition, and that the festival is a venue for young filmmakers to show critical art productions and films.

He added that the festival has been established for those who want to help the Islamic Revolution.

A number of features, documentaries, shorts and animations will be competing during the festival.

Established by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures, the Ammar Popular Film Festival has been named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Iranian director Amir Dasargar’s movie “No Fly Zone” was crowned best at the 10th Ammar Popular Film Festival (APFF).

The film is about three teenagers who are trying to make a drone to take part in an important competition. While they are preparing for the competition a cheetah appears in the area they are working in. They decide to find and save the cheetah.

Photo: A poster for the 11th Ammar Popular Film Festival.

RM/MMS/YAW