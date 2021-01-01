Historical manuscripts restored in central Iran

TEHRAN - Over 20 historical manuscripts including paper contracts, miniature-ornamented folios, and Islamic marriage contracts have recently been rehabilitated in laboratories across the central province of Semnan.

The restoration projects aimed at shedding light on some of the hidden angles of the antiquity, politics, culture, and arts of the different historical eras of Semnan, provincial tourism chief Hamidreza Doustmohammadi said on Thursday.

The mentioned manuscripts are remarkable in terms of the types of handwriting, signatures, seals, and decorative features, the official added.

The project involved documenting, identifying all physical harms, cleansing, strengthening, and repairing the dressing of the manuscripts, he explained.

He also noted that as the paper is easily destroyed by physical, chemical, and environmental factors, these documents are being kept in a “suitable” environment.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

