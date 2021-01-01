Nine new books on Commander Qassem Soleimani released 

TEHRAN – Publishers across the country have commemorated the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani by the release of nine new books about the IRGC Quds chief who was assassinated by the U.S. in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

“I Am Qassem Soleimani” was published by Mobasher Publications. It is a biography authored by Mohammad-Hossein Khani for children.

Ketabak has published “Uncle Qassem” written by Mohammad-Ali Jaberi for children. The book contains 20 stories, which provide a truly deep insight into the character of Commander Soleimani and enjoin children to think of the personality as a role model.

“No End to This Man” is another of the collection written by Seyyed Ali Bani-Lohi, who recounts Soleimani’s memories of the war against the ISIS terrorists, which reflect topics about his outlook on life and war. Rahe Behesht is the publisher of the book, which also carries a collection of rarely-seen photos of the commander.

“Dear Soleimani” recounting Soleimani’s memories from his life in his hometown of Kerman to his visit to the Kremlin, from a battle he fought against the U.S. forces in Najaf to his endeavor to break the ISIS siege of Amerli in Iraq.

Hemaseye Yaran is the publisher of the book authored by a group of writers.

Astan Qods Razavi’s Institute for Youth has released “A Love Story”, in which writer Mohammad-Ali Tavallai authors a description of Soleimani’s last will and testament.

“Malik of the Time” published by the Ebrahim Hadi publishing house contains 50 stories making comparisons of Commander Soleimani and Malik al-Ashtar, a loyal companion of Imam Ali (AS), who commanded the Imam’s army in several wars. The book has been authored by a group of writers, including Ebrahim Hadi.

“Born in March” carries interviews with Commander Soleimani’s comrades and close friends conducted with Ali-Akbar Mozdabadi. In this book published by Ya Zahra, the interviewees recount their memories of the battles they fought along with Commander Soleimani against the ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria.

“Avertin” written by Behzad Daneshgar gives an account of a massive operation conducted by the Quds Force under Soleimani in the early 2000s to purge rebels and major drug smugglers from Avertin, a village in Kerman Province and nearby areas. Setaregane Derakhshan is the publisher of the book.

Written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi, “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” gives a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Soleimani through his discourses and memories. The book was published by Khate Moqaddam Publications.

Photo: A poster for Iranian publishers’ latest offerings about Commander Qassem Soleimani.

