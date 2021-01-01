What’s in Tehran art Galleries

* An exhibition of photos and video performance by Hoda Amid is currently underway at Platform 3 Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Hours” will run until January 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 29 Shahamati Alley near Vali-e Asr Square.



Graphic design

* An exhibition of graphic designs by Azra Aqiqi-Bakhshayeshi will open on Saturday at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Synopsis” will run until January 12 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Tarrahan Azad Gallery is currently displaying paintings by Abbas Akbari in an exhibition named “No Painting”.

The exhibit will run until January 11 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Paintings by Morteza Rajabi and Mojtaba Mohammadi are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “The Abyss” will run until January 12 at the gallery that can be found at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Fabric collage

* A collection of fabric collages by Mahnaz Nikukar is on view in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until January 6 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Hamidrez Azad are currently on display in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Symphony of Despair” will run until January 17 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Painting/drawing

* An exhibition of paintings and drawings by Mahmud Mohammadi is currently underway at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit runs until January 6 at the gallery that can be found at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.



Print

* Prints by a large number of renowned Iranian artists, including Ebrahim Haqiqi, Kurosh Shishegaran, Behzad Shishegaran, Manuchehr Motabar, Mehdi Azizi, and Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, are currently on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 9 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Calligraphic painting

* Calligraphic paintings by Zahra Zonuzi, Hadi Alijani, Zabihollah Mohammadi, Mostafa Sarabi, Rana Dehqan and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Farsi and Persian Monster” will run until January 31 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Nilufar Moscochi, Nida Mina, Ghazal Moqaddam, Nahid Zomorrodian, Bahra Jaleh, Pegah Amini and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 5 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

