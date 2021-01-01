Shahrdari Urmia remain top of Iran Volleyball League

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Urmia swept past Khatam Ardakan 3-0 on Friday to stay top of Iran Volleyball Super League.

Shahrdari Urmia defeated Khatam in straight sets (25-19,25-22,25-19) in Tehran’s Khaneh Volleyball.

The team cemented their place at the top of the table with 37 points from 15 matches.

Sepahan also defeated Shahrdari Varamin in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-17) and remained in the second place.

Matchday 17 results:

*shahdab Yazd 3 – 0 Shahrdari Qazvin (25-18, 25-18, 25-17)

* Saipa 3 – 0 Azar Batteri Urmia (25-16, 28-26, 25-14)

* Shahrdari Urmia 3 – 0 Khatam (25-19, 25-22, 25-19)

*Sepahan 3 - 0 Shahrdari Varami (25-19, 25-19, 25-17)

* Labaniyat Haraz 3 – 0 Rahyab Melal (25-21, 25-18, 25-22)

* Paykan 3 – 0 Hoursan (25-23, 25-23, 25-23)

