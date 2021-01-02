Qajar-era remote residence to be turned into boutique hotel

TEHRAN – A remote structure, which was once a summer royal residence in the Alborz mountain range northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran, is set to be fully restored to be turned into a boutique hotel.

The structure, which can hardly be called a palace now, was once a shelter of Qajar monarchs and companions who went hunting in surrounding foothills.

The monument is located in Shahrestanak, a picturesque village in Asara district of Alborz province, situated some 90 km of Tehran.

Like many other deserted historical sites and monuments in the country, the palace will soon be up for grabs in an auction to be temporarily ceded to the private sector reportedly to enjoy higher productivity and better maintenance.

This trend is being practiced during the past couple of years under the close supervision of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, however, there have been many opponents saying the scheme does not result in better maintenance in some cases.

There have been reports that some of the historical monuments have been mistreated by private investors, such as damages caused to the walls, arches, or the lack of proper restoration.

AFM/