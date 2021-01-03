Iranian children win awards at Japan’s Kao painting contest

TEHRAN – Members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) have won prizes at the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo, Japan, the IIDCYA announced on Sunday.

Mohammad-Mehdi Aali and Asal Tavvafi received the Jury’s Special Prize, while Erfan Gholami, Mohammadreza Mosaei and Fatemeh Khosropanah won the Eco Friend Prize.

The “Eco Together” Planet Earth Grand Prix was given to Liang-En Yu from Taiwan.

Also in 2019, Baran Karami and Ghazaleh Mohammadi both won Kao Prizes, and Tohid Sangvini, Parsa Ildarabadi and Mohammad-Amin Asghari were awarded with Eco Friend Prizes.

This year, 12,884 entries were received from all over the world for the contest, which was held on the theme of “Together, We Are Eco-Friendly”.

The contest has been held annually since 2010 and aims to encourage children around the world to think seriously about conservation of the environment around them and to take action in everyday life.

Kao will continue to engage in inspiring more people to think about their surrounding environments and lifestyles through these paintings, which are exhibited in various locations throughout Japan, as well through a book published featuring the selected works.

Photo: A painting by Asal Tavvafi received the jury’s special prize at the Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo.

