Hamrahe Aval to Start Launch of 5G This Year: Official

Hamrave Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) has started commissioning 5G since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2020) and will be put into operation by yearend (to end March 20, 2021).

The Director-General of Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) revealed the program of this operator for offering 5G technology of mobile phone.

5G program of MCI has started with utmost power and pilot project has been made according to the scheduled program and will soon be put into operation.

Building of Hamrave Aval and four other points have been appointed as candidate location including Milad Tower, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Book Garden, and Tehran University of Shahid Beheshti University, the director-general added.