“Guest of the Revolution” comes into Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – American writer Kathryn Koob’s 1982 book “Guest of the Revolution” has recently been published in Persian.

Cheshmeh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Ramin Nasser-Nasir.

The author describes her experiences as one of the fifty-two Americans held hostage in Iran and explains how her faith in God helped her to survive 444 days of captivity.

“This is not a definitive account of fifty Americans,” has written in her preface to the book.

“Rather it is my recollection of how I handled the situation during days ‘on the job’ that ranged from a little tougher than normal to downright terrifying.

“Each of the fifty-two of us was treated differently, and this only tells my story - and part of Ann’s after we were finally permitted to become roommates on March 12, 1980.

“I understand from looking at headlines and articles that were written during the time of our captivity that the going was rough here in the United States.

“The time inside the compound was tough, too, but often in a way that was much different from the picture the American public carried in its mind’s eye.

“Here, then, is what I remember as being important in my life from those days when I was an involuntary ‘guest of the revolution’.”

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American writer Kathryn Koob’s 1982 book “Guest of the Revolution”.

MMS

