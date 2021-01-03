Foreign Ministry: Iran won’t rest until it brings Gen. Soleimani assassins to justice 

TEHRAN – The Foreign Ministry posted a statement on its website saying that Iran will never forget or forgive the criminal assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States and will not rest until it brings the perpetrators to book.

Following is the text of the statement:

On January 3, 2020, Lt. Gen. Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport after he arrived in the city to meet the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The assassination was called unlawful by a UN Special Rapporteur and was a violation of security agreement between Washington and Baghdad. It caused a wave of popular protests against the American military presence in West Asia.

Martyr Soleimani will be remembered for his courage, wisdom and an unparalleled role in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The Iranian nation will never forget and will never forgive the criminal assassination and will not rest until brining those responsible to justice.



