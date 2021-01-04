Norouzi re-elected as head of Iran’s Sports Medicine Federation

TEHRAN - Gholamreza Norouzi was re-elected as head of Iran’s Sports Medicine Federation on Monday for a four-year term till 2025.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Norouzi secured 27 of 43 votes cast.



“We will keep the sports at the forefront of the fight against doping,” Norouzi said. “We want to see the sports without doping.”



Norouzi says that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the most significant disruption to the worldwide sporting calendar but the world will pass this stage.