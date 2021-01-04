Thermal power plants’ 9-month output stands at 236,000 gigawatt-hours

TEHRAN- Thermal power plants generated 236,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), a director in Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) announced.

Ali-Asghar Abdoli, the TPPH’s director for power plants improvement, said of the 270,000 gigawatt-hour of electricity generated during the nine-month period, 236,000 gigawatt-hour was the share of thermal power plants.

Last month, the managing director of TPPH had said that seven major thermal power industry projects worth 150 trillion rials (about $3.57 billion) will come on stream across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

According to Mohsen Tarztalab, under the framework of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, a total of 21 major thermal industry projects valued at 400 trillion rials (about $9.5 billion) were planned to go operational in the current year of which 14 have been inaugurated.

Tarztalab noted that the mentioned 14 projects with a total investment of over 250 trillion rials (about $5.95 billion) were put into operation before the current year’s summer peak period to add 1,300 megawatts (MW) to the country’s power generation capacity.

The official put the total volume of investment made in the country’s thermal power industry under the framework of the A-B-Iran program at €2.5 billion.

A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19). Since the beginning of the second phase of the scheme in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), every week several energy projects have gone operational across the country.

Currently, a total of 478 thermal power plants are operating throughout Iran which includes both gas power plants and combined cycle plants.

Iran’s total power generation capacity stands at about 85,000 MW, more than 90 percent of which is supplied by thermal power plants.

Over two-thirds of Iran’s thermal power plants are owned and operated by the country’s private sector and private owners are currently generating nearly 67 percent of Iran’s thermal power.

MA/MA