Tehran police arrest 183 persons for gambling

TEHRAN – Tehran police have arrested 183 persons for their involvement in illegal online gambling.

Since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20, 2020), 34 gambling ringleaders have been arrested and 12 gangs have been disrupted, Tehran police commander Hossein Rahimi said on Monday, ISNA reported.

Police have arrested these persons who had illegally earned up to 250 billion rials (some $6 million) through gambling, he said, adding that 49 fraudsters who had launched 16 phishing gangs have also been arrested.

Cyber police chief Vahid Majid has said that in the past Iranian year, 53 people involved in seven betting and gambling groups were arrested. Moreover, some 3,000 websites and accounts active in social media have been identified and up to 800 persons have been handed to the judiciary in this regard.

MG