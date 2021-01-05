“Guest of Iraq” on Commander Qassem Soleimani released in Baghdad 

TEHRAN – A book on Commander Qassem Soleimani has been published in Iraq both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

Iran’s chief of IRGC Quds Force Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq’s PMU (Popular Mobilization Forces), were assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Published by Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad, the book has been written by several Iraqi cultural figures about the lofty characteristics of the commander.

It contains interviews with 18 political and religious officials, experts and analysts, including Iraqi former prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and the leader of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council, Hamam Hamudi.

The book was introduced during a ceremony at the Embassy of Iran in Baghdad on Monday. The ceremony was attended by the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, and a number of Iraqi officials, who were presented with a copy of the book.

In his brief words at the ceremony, Masjedi said that Iran does not intend to fight or quarrel with any country, and added that Iraq can never be the hotbed of conflict with the Americans, because Iraq is the land of Imams.

“Today in the world, there is nobody who does not know Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The role of the two martyred commanders in the fight against terrorism and the victory over ISIS and the liberation of Iraq from occupation cannot be hidden from anyone,” he said.

Head of the Badr Organization in Iraq Hadi Al-Amiri also attending the ceremony said that he believes the atonement for the blood of these martyred commanders is to remove the American forces from Iraq and the entire region.

“Commander Soleimani had a major role in putting an end to the occupation of the Americans and the victory over ISIS. He was one of the main commanders of resistance in the world of Islam,” he said.

Rayan al-Kildani, the commander of Babiliyon Brigades, a group of Christian volunteers formed to fight ISIS, also attending the ceremony said that the Iraqi Christians will never forget the help and kindness of the two commanders.

Photo: Cover of the book “Guest of Iraq written by Iraqi Personalities” published in Iraq.

