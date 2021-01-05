Iran says can produce 9 kg of 20% enriched uranium per month

TEHRAN - Iran has the capacity to produce up to 9 kilograms of uranium enriched with the purity of 20 percent per month, the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Tuesday.

“At present, we produce 17 to 20 grams of 20 percent [enriched] uranium every hour. We have a production capacity of 8 to 9 kilograms per month to reach the 120-kilogram limit stipulated in law,” Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters, according to Press TV.

Salehi, a nuclear physicist, said the 20%-enriched uranium is used in the Tehran Research Reactor, adding that Iran currently has enough fuel to run the reactor for five years.

He said the enriched uranium would be stored for future use.

Iran on Monday announced the beginning of the process to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity at its Fordow nuclear facility. The decision was taken after a ratification by parliament which obliges the government to remove cap on Iran’s nuclear program in response to the flagrant violation of the 2015 nuclear deal and imposition of unprecedented sanctions by the U.S. and inaction by the Europeans to live up to their commitments.

According to the parliamentary approval, the AEOI is obliged to produce 120 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20 percent.

PA/PA