If any country has erred this century, it’s the U.S. …

“Though we (the U.S.) spends a trillion dollars a year between our military and our intelligence and our “national security” circles, that trillion dollars has built, you know, things that can stop all the planes and the missiles and all kinds of things from other countries. But we missed the one thing other countries like China have deployed, which is not to fight at all, not firing a bullet or missile at all, but taking the U.S. out from within. And that’s what’s going on.”

So writes an American expert looking at China. And one must remark, imagine the U.S. now if the government had not wasted many trillions on war and "defense" and the military and piling up debt like never before anywhere in recorded history. Might Americans citizens have otherwise enjoyed universal healthcare and free education at public universities and a modern (not horrible) infrastructure and sanity and so much more including a much smaller debt load like some other modern, “Western” countries? Yes, of course. But NOW Americans face a government and ruling class trying to cling to U.S. hegemony and empire by threats of war and potential nuclear war with countries Washington calls "enemies", which includes Iran.

So what’s the real story here, particularly with regard to the hostility towards Iran and the recent changes in West Asia which have seen several Arab countries normalize their relations with Apartheid Israel?

The truth? The many trillions of dollars have been wasted in this century especially on the application, by sheer stupidity, of bad will to other countries, some of which have challenged U.S. economic power simply by their relative excellence and growth, and other countries (like Iran) which have never presented any kind of real challenge to the U.S. either economically or militarily.

The so-called Abraham Accords between the Zionist state and several Arab countries allegedly take this into account: the geopolitical position of Iran. Global measures are said to rank Iran’s position well ahead of countries such as Saudi Arabia and even Israel, at 14th in the world. This index includes over 50 factors, including Iran’s population, size, land mass, coasts, natural resources, infrastructure, and military discipline among other factors.

Thus it has been further remarked that Iran’s nuclear program is NOT the primary concern of the U.S. and alleged allies, but rather Iran’s huge potential as an economically powerful and thriving nation outstripping any of its rivals in West Asia. The Abraham Accords is simply a reaction of new alliances against Iran’s potential to become the leading country in West Asia. And as well, the accord with the Zionists destroys the concept of making West Asia a nuclear weapon-free zone, something which the Arab states have rightfully said to have supported so far. Far from creating stability in the region, the accord is increasing instability.

Interestingly, the Zionists have already not proven themselves good allies to the various Arab states with whom they have recently “normalized” relations. For example, there are reports that Israeli tourists and visitors to the UAE have been caught literally stealing accessory items in hotel rooms they have inhabited, stuffing goods like coffee makers and ice buckets and towels into their baggage on departure. Some have been caught red-handed by various hotel managers. These Zionist tourists are so accustomed to theft of land and lives in Palestine and elsewhere for over seven decades that they apparently believe that petty theft is quite okay. They have no shame. Anything is game for theft unless goods are well defended or nailed down. One must wonder if the Abraham Accords are already souring and fraying at the margin. But this fraying is likely to be ongoing since the alleged benefits of the accords mostly accrue to the oft-despised Arab dictators in these countries, and not to their subject populations.

But in general the world is waking up to the U.S. and Israeli game in the Mideast. A former Iraqi PM, al-Maliki, recently stated that Iraq would have sent an army to save Bashir Assad in Syria if he had been about to fall. Because that would have meant al-Qaeda and ISIS and other terrorists would have flooded Syria. One must conclude that the U.S. and the Zionists wanted this to happen, and it beggars believe that this should ever have been the aim. Assad it seems is beloved by most Syrians, and an observer can only further conclude that the U.S. and its allies have had only one goal in mind all these years past: complete chaos in West Asia to benefit the squatters in Palestine.

But if it should ever come to war between Iran and its craven allies, one must never forget Qassem Soleimani’s words that Iran is a nation of potential martyrs. This is why man for man Iran’s soldiers are far superior to soft U.S. troops and why Iran would win, at great cost, a conventional war against the U.S. in somewhat the same fashion that Vietnamese peasants won their war against the U.S. under Ho Chi Minh’s leadership. But with ever more fervor.

The world can only pray it never comes to a regional war in West Asia.