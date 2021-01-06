Gagosian Gallery picks works by Iranian artists for “The Future” 

TEHRAN – Gagosian Gallery in New York has selected artworks by Iranian artists Mehdi Qadyanlu and Asal Peirovi for its online group exhibit “The Future”.

“The Future” is the sixth in a series of annual thematic exhibitions presented by the major gallery, which leads a global network of art galleries specializing in modern and contemporary art along with American art dealer Jeffrey Deitch.

The exhibit opened during the Art Basel Miami Beach Fair in November 2020 and will be running until January 31.

Previously staged at the historic Moore Building in the Miami Design District, this year the collaborative project will be hosted on a new stand-alone website.

In his 1909 Manifesto of Futurism, Italian poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti outlined the movement’s desire to abandon the past and accelerate toward a new aesthetic and societal model.

Today, contemporary artists continue to imagine what may be coming next, their approaches ranging from earnest to tongue-in-cheek, from ardently utopian to grimly apocalyptic.

Following “The Extreme Present”, last year’s collaborative exhibition, which focused on artists’ responses to then-contemporary conditions around the world, “The Future” dares to speculate on what the coming years may have in store.

The work in “The Future” is highly diverse, reflecting myriad ways in which speculation inflects artists’ theoretical and formal concerns. Some contributions focus on key moments from real or projected timelines, others evoke an atmosphere or aesthetic by extrapolating, in the manner of the best science fiction, from already familiar circumstances.

In still other cases, artists use new technologies in their production processes, or explore a contrast between more traditional media and futuristic imagery or thinking.

Certain artists in “The Future” reflect on, interrogate, or present alternatives to a variety of topical concerns, ranging from the environmental to the technological.

It might be said that 2020 marked the start of another future, previously unimaginable, with the result being a permanently changed historical trajectory. Being in it, living through it, trying to make sense of it, the artworks in the exhibition put forth varying artistic perspectives engaged with undertaking such an endeavor.

Photo: “Rainbow Talks”, an acrylic painting on canvas by Mehdi Qadyanlu.

