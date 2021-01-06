Rare Quran manuscripts, column capitals, bronze coffin, and clay seal made national heritage 

TEHRAN- A total of eight moveable properties, which are being kept in private or state-owned museums across Iran’s Kermanshah province, have recently been inscribed on the national cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

Two Quran manuscripts, four stone column capitals, a bronze coffin, and an earthen seal have been added to the prestigious list.

Kermanshah embraces a variety of awe-inspiring historical sites, of which Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan are both on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Inscribed into the base of a towering cliff, Taq-e Bostan comprises extraordinary Sassanian bas-reliefs of ancient victorious kings divide opinions. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, as the cliff turns a brilliant orange in the setting sun, which then dies poetically on the far side of the duck pond.

Bisotun is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting the king Darius I and several other figures. UNESCO has it that Bisotun bears outstanding testimony to the important interchange of human values on the development of monumental art and writing, reflecting ancient traditions in monumental bas-reliefs.

ABU/ AFM

