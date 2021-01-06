Quds Force chief: Americans must be expelled from the region

TEHRAN – Chief of the IRGC Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani said on Wednesday that the Americans must be expelled from the region.

Ghaani said the unreal grandeur of the global arrogance must be revealed, adding that the followers of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will expel the Americans from the region.

Ghaani made the remarks while addressing a conference in commemoration of General Soleimani in Kerman, the birthplace and burial place of General Soleimani.

Those who committed the crime must realize that it is not the case to assassinate the counterterrorism hero and then continue to be alive, the general pointed out, according to IRNA.

The path of Martyr Soleimani will be continued and strengthened undoubtedly, he underlined.

On January 3, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that martyred Lt. General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), as well as their companions.

Five days later, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

Ghaani warned the U.S. that it might face revenge inside its territory for the assassination of the lt. general.

“You cannot relax anymore even at your home, and it is not unlikely that we will take revenge inside the house,” the top general warned.

Ghaani reminded the U.S. that its downfall and the process of taking revenge have already begun.

In June, Tehran said 36 individuals were identified in connection with the Soleimani assassination.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said.

Just last week Iran’s human rights body announced that three more individuals have been identified who had been involved in the assassination.

Alqasi-Mehr named Trump as the key individual at the top of the list, saying his pursuit will continue even after his tenure as president.

Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the Islamic Republic will pursue the case of Soleimani’s assassination until all perpetrators behind the U.S. attack that killed the top anti-terror general are punished.

Raisi warned that Trump must be punished for the act of terror.

“In Iran, a special court has been established to follow up on this issue, but since the assassination took place in Iraq, we negotiated with Iraqi officials and the political and judicial officials of the two countries had meetings to pursue this case jointly and the case will be pursued until all of the criminals are punished,” he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has also said Iran will spare no efforts in bringing the assassins, especially Trump, to justice.

“Iran, while fully adhering to the applicable provisions of international law, will spare no legal and legitimate effort in order to bring the perpetrators and accomplices of Martyr General Soleimani to justice, so that they suffer legal punishment for their action,” Khatibzadeh said two month ago.

MH/PA