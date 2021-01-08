Leader prohibits import of American, British COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has prohibited the import of American and British coronavirus vaccines to Iran, saying if the Americans were able to produce vaccines they weren’t in such dire circumstances.

“I really don’t trust them. They sometimes want to test the vaccine on other nations,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in televised remarks on Friday morning on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1978 Qom protest against the Pahlavi dynasty.

He also said he does not trust the French either, due to France’s infected blood scandal. “But if they (Iranian authorities) want to import vaccines from a reliable place, there is no problem.”

The Leader also said the enemies must immediately lift their sanctions, which have targeted not only Iranian authorities but also the Iranian people.

“The Western front and the enemies are obliged to end this malicious move and immediately stop it,” he stated.

The U.S. government, under Donald Trump, has implemented a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, including the targeting of Iran’s economy with harsh sanctions.

The maximum pressure campaign was launched after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, officially recognized as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United States’ sanctions have severely hampered Iran’s power to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed the lives of nearly 56,000 people.

With Joe Biden’s victory, however, hopes have been raised over the survival of the nuclear deal. Biden has promised to return the United States into the JCPOA if Iran returns to full compliance with the deal.

The Leader explained that while the enemies must lift the sanctions, Iranian authorities should not pin their hopes on that, and instead, focus on making the economy robust against sanctions.

He also said Iran is in no hurry that the U.S. returns to the JCPOA. “What we put emphasis on is the [immediate] lifting of sanctions, which are a violation of the Iranian nation’s right.”

“If the sanctions are lifted, then the U.S. return to Barjam (JCPOA) would mean something, but if that does not happen, the U.S. return to Barjam might as well be to our detriment,” the Leader noted.

In similar remarks on December 16, the Leader called on the officials to refrain from pinning hope on the lifting of sanctions and, instead, work to nullify the sanctions.

“Lifting sanctions is in the enemy's hands. Nullifying them is in ours. We should work more on nullifying than removing them. I don't say we shouldn't pursue removing sanctions. But sanctions that were supposed to be lifted according to the JCPOA, 4 years ago, have intensified,” he said.

President Hassan Rouhani said on December 26 that his administration is seriously pursuing the nullification of the sanctions.

“That the Leader told [us] to neutralize the sanctions, we are pursuing this moment by moment. Every time money enters the country and goods are exported, you should know that hours of fights have been behind it,” Rouhani pointed out.

“American values have become the laughing stock of the world”

In his Friday remarks, the Leader also pointed to the recent unrest in the United States, calling on the nation to witness the awful situation the regime in Washington is in.

“This is how their democracy is, with their election debacle and human rights condition, such that once every few days a black person is killed for no reason and the murderer is not prosecuted,” he remarked.

“These are American values that have become the laughing stock of the world,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Four people lost their lives on Wednesday night after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building to stop the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Biden’s victory.

A woman shot and killed by police during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was named as a 14-year veteran of the U.S. air force and of four foreign military tours, including to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Three other people died from “medical emergencies” during Wednesday’s siege of the Capitol, according to the Washington DC police chief, Robert Contee.

Trump has attempted to overturn the results of the election, filing dozens of legal challenges in several states over what he has claimed to be voter fraud, and stating that he will never concede the election.

However, the lame-duck president conceded publicly for the first time on Thursday that he will not serve a second term.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20,” Trump said in a prerecorded video, which was taped at the White House. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.”

