Inverted tulips, juniper trees added to Iran’s national heritage list

TEHRAN – Inverted tulips in the city of Mahneshan as well as two juniper trees in Tarom, northwestern Zanjan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Each year in the spring, hillsides and surrounding meadows of the city are teeming with colorful flowers, particularly inverted tulips.

Inverted tulips or “Fritillaria” is one of the 120,000 identified plants in Iran. There are more than 170 species of tulips in the country. It is said that the tulip has some remedial use for arthritis and rheumatic pains.

Juniper is a very valuable and long-lasting species that grows in mountainous and high areas and has a special place in the legends and myths of Iranian people.

It has long been a symbol of immortality in Iranian culture and it can be seen in historical Iranian miniatures.

Some more three natural properties in the region including rhubarb plain, salt spring, and a Juniper forest were also added to the National Heritage list.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

ABU/AFM

