Presidential candidates' plans to come under spotlight after new bill

TEHRAN – A new bill ratified by the Parliament allows the Guardian Council to evaluate plans proposed by potential presidential candidates three months before the elections.

The Parliament ratified the bill with 191 votes in favor that allows the Guardian Council to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the presidential candidates’ plans and assess their competence for the job.

According to the bill, the Guardian Council can ask the candidates three months before the election day to study their plans for the time in office.

The bill also requires the Intelligence Ministry, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Intelligence Department, General Inspection Organization of Iran, Supreme Audit Court of Iran, and other authorized organizations to provide documents and records relating to the candidates to the oversight council within 15 days after a request from the body.

The next presidential election in Ira will be held on June 18, 2021. The presidential candidates will apply in early April and after approval by the Guardian Council, the campaigns will start.

AJ/PA

