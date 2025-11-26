Third excavation season begins at Zel Hastijan cave

TEHRAN-- The third excavation season has begun in Zel Hastijan Cave, in the city of Delijan, Markazi province.

This cave is one of the unique and remarkable capacities in the field of archaeology in Iran, where previous excavations have also revealed valuable findings from various cultural and historical periods.

Head of Markazi Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Hossein Mahmoudi said told IRIB that the measure aims to expand archaeological studies and clarify the cultural layers.

It is an effective step towards strengthening the archaeological research and documenting the ancient history of Markazi Province and the country, he added.

Referring to the valuable nature of this unique relic, he added that the measure will complete the researchers' targeted studies and pave the way for obtaining more accurate data in the field of archaeology in the country.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of researchers and experts in the field of cultural heritage and said: “This excavation season has begun under the supervision of archaeologist Mohammadreza Nemati and with the presence of a group of experts, in compliance with scientific and conservation standards, and its results are expected to play an important role in completing the historical documentation and identifying the cultural sequence of this historical monument.”

Mahmoudi also emphasized the support of the provincial management team for research projects, adding: “Exploration projects, in addition to increasing our historical knowledge, provide a suitable platform for introducing the province's cultural and tourism capacities.”

The Cultural Heritage Department will continue to pursue the continuation of research activities and protection of the province's valuable heritage with a supportive and program-oriented perspective, he pointed out.

Zel Hastijan cave is one of the historical monuments with high potential for archaeology, documentation and human settlement patterns in ancient times, and continued excavations can open a new chapter in understanding the cultural history of this part of the Markazi province and the country.

The cave is located in the village of Hastijan. The entrance is located at a height of nine meters in an almost flat rock, which can be accessed using climbing equipment or a ladder. This cave has several vestibules, corridors and floors, four vestibules and two floors of which have been identified and movement inside them has been possible.

The first season of archaeological excavations in the cave was conducted under the supervision of Nemati in 2023, and the findings of this excavation indicate the special importance of this cave in archaeological studies and the history of the late Sassanid period and the first centuries of the Islamic era.

The second season of excavations in this cave was also conducted in 2024.

KD

