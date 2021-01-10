Exhibit of handwoven Persian carpets opens in China

TEHRAN - Iran on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition of hand-woven carpets in Shanghai to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China.

The exhibition has jointly been arranged by Bordbar Cultural Foundation, Mahan Air, and Shanghai Art Museum, according to the consulate general of Iran in Shanghai, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iranian Consul General in Shanghai Ramezan Parvaz was amongst attendees to the inauguration ceremony of the exhibit, which will be running for a month, the report said.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Parvaz said other cultural and art ceremonies are scheduled to be held in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic relations.

Weaving rugs and carpets based on traditional patterns is widely practiced across many Iranian villages as home jobs or at small workshops with know-how passed down from generation to generation.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and high quality. Official figures show handmade carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

