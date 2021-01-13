Restoration work begins on centuries-old bazaar in Kashan 

TEHRAN –The historic bazaar of Kashan, an oasis city in Iran’s Isfahan province, is going through an extensive restoration.

Interconnected covered passages and domed halls of the vaulted labyrinthine bazaar are subjects of the restoration work, which has begun in collaboration with Kashan Municipality, the deputy provincial tourism, Abbas Motevalli, announced on Tuesday.

A budget of 10 billion rials ($238,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the project, the official added.

While most of its covered structures and marketplaces are associated with the 19th century onwards, the history of trade in the bazaar dates almost 800 years.

Two main alleys lead through the bazaar, one known as the ‘Main Line’, and the other as the ‘Copper Line’, which lives up to its name for at least part of its length. There’s also a wealth of caravanserais, mosques, madrasas, and hammams (public bathhouses) to explore.

Chief among the attractions is the fine Amin al-Dowleh Timcheh, a caravanserai with a soaring, beautifully decorated dome. Dating from 1868, the caravanserai is home to carpet sellers and the odd curiosity shop.

The bazaar also includes the 19th-century Hammam-e Khan, the Seljuk-era Soltani Mosque, and the 800-year-old Mir Emad Mosque.

Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, and Yazd, but this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations. The city not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders and a UNESCO recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

During the Seljuk period (1051–1220) Kashan became famous for its textiles, pottery, and tiles, reaching high levels of accomplishment in each of these cottage industries. Today it is more widely known as a major center for the production of rose water, which is sold at outlets around the main tourist attractions and dedicated stores in the bazaar.

