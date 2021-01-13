Zarif: Pompeo ending ‘disastrous career with more warmongering lies’ by Iran, Qaeda link rant

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his American counterpart is marking the twilight of his already “disastrous” career with a pathetic end by resorting to more baseless “warmongering lies” about Iran and other countries, Press TV reported.

“From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran 'declassifications' and AQ (al-Qaeda) claims, Mr. 'we lie, cheat, steal' is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies,” Zarif wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He was referring to a recent raft of actions by the outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump administration’s most forward Iran hawk Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is just one week away from handing over the State Department.

Most recently, Pompeo brought Cuba back to the U.S. list of “Terrorism Sponsors”. The island nation was down the path of rapprochement with the administration of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump’s inauguration, however, ushered in a swift decline in the countries’ ties, with Pompeo’s move making it even harder for incoming President Joe Biden to resume a detente.

Later, Pompeo identified Iran, without any evidence, as the terrorist al-Qaeda group’s “new home base”. He made the remarks as part of, what he called, publicizing “declassified U.S. intelligence,” which — as in the case of Washington’s other claims against Tehran — surprisingly lacked all “declassified proof”.

Zarif went on to say, “No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo’s favorite ME destinations; NONE from Iran.”

Zarif was referring to Saudi Arabia and its widely-known financial and ideological sponsorship of the terrorist outfit that staged the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States.

15 of the 19 hijackers in the September 11 attacks were Saudi nationals.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had admitted that the United States created and funded Taliban and Al Qaeda. She had also warned in a leaked classified memo that donors in Saudi Arabia were the "most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide".

Russia also dismissed latest bout of trying to link the al-Qaeda and Iran without providing any proof as “absolutely” groundless.

“This is absolutely unsubstantiated and unreasonable. There is absolutely no information” supporting such a claim, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zamir Kabulov said in a statement on Wednesday, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported.

Reporting Pompeo’s claims, the Reuters news agency said the U.S. official had made the remarks while any link between the group and the Islamic Republic had been met with “skepticism” even within the U.S. intelligence community and Congress.

The agency called such remarks part of the outgoing U.S. administration’s efforts to complicate Biden’s potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that Trump illegally quit in May 2018.

This is not the first time Pompeo was trying to associate the terror group with Iran. Similar to the latest push, however, his previous such attempts lacked any evidence.

The now lame-duck secretary of state has been on the campaign, although all the previous such accusations by Washington, including those made by former president George W. Bush’s administration —during which the 9/11 attacks took place — have been discredited.

Iranian officials have blasted the U.S. groundless accusations as a means of its trying to obscure its own role in creation and continued existence of such groups.

Washington and many of its Western and regional allies have been identified as the main contributor to the emergence of such barbarous outfits.

Through either military or political intervention, the allies have been sowing such destruction and chaos across much of the region that has turned many regional countries into breeding grounds for terrorism.