Over 480,000 tons of washing powder produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Production of washing powder in Iran stood at over 480,000 tons during the first nine month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020), according to the data released by the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that the washing powder output has risen two percent in the nin-month period of this year from that of the previous year, IRNA reported.

A review of the production statistics of 16 selected industrial products in the first nine months of this year shows an increase in the production of 11 products and a decrease in the production of five other products compared to the same period last year.

