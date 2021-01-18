TEDPIX loses 36,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 36,989 points to 1.149 million on Monday.

Over 4.32 billion securities worth 41.905 trillion rials (about $997.73 million) were traded in the TSE on Monday. The first market’s index fell 30,497 points, and the second market’s index lost 62,810 points. TEDPIX had dropped 6.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.229 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Group, Social Security Investment Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand has recently said that the stock market is now on the right track and has reached a stage that can be trusted in terms of performance.

“Except for the peripheral variables that affect this market, we do not have a specific market disturbance”, the minister stated.

MA/MA