RUBIKA Traffic Increases 100 Terabytes during Fatemiyah Days

The traffic of RUBIKA App. increased 100 terabytes during Fatemiyah Days (coincided with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH).

· On the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), HAMRAHE AVAL and RUBIKA presented special services including “Free Internet”, “Live Broadcast of Mourning Ceremonies”, “Launching Mobile Religious Groups entitled “Aghigh-e Fatemi”, and “Special Program of Bab al-Qibla” in order to disseminate the religious rites and rituals as well as rendering quality services to the mourners.

· Studies show that more people have welcomed live broadcast of religious assemblies on RUBIKA App. significantly in a way that more than 1.4 million people watched online organizing of the mourning ceremonies on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) on the 4th night of the mourning ceremonies on Dey 28 (Jan. 17). Some 1,000 religious assemblies organized religious ceremonies online on the fourth night of the mourning ceremony.

· Accordingly, 1.7, 2.8 and 4.3 million people watched the mourning ceremonies during the first to third nights of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) from Jan. 14 to 16 both online and offline respectively.

· At 21:00 of the mentioned nights i.e. from Dey 25 to 28 (Jan. 14-18), the number of users connected to RUBIKA App. exceeded 50 percent than the previous days and in this regard, the traffic time in RUBIKA App has increased 101 terabytes, showing a considerable hike.