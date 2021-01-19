Iran: We haven’t received any messages from the Biden team

TEHRAN – Ali Rabiei, the Iranian government spokesman, said on Tuesday that Tehran’s position over a possible return of the Biden administration to the JCPOA has been uttered repeatedly by Iranian officials.

“The U.S. must fulfil its obligations according to the JCPOA and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. It is the only path before the U.S. government,” Rabiei told a regular press briefing.

Emphasizing that Iran has not received any messages from the Biden team in regard to the JCPOA, he said, “The negotiation is meaningless as far as the U.S. has not met its obligations and has not rejoined the JCPOA unconditionally.”

Seeming hopeful of the JCPOA’s revival, the government spokesman said, “The Biden team had declared its willingness to return to the JCPOA during presidential campaigns, however, the U.S. position is not valuable as far as the Biden administration has not lifted the economic sanctions based on its commitments in the JCPOA.”

According to the government spokesman, the policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran is doomed to failure and the U.S has no other way except “to abandon the costly actions that posed a danger to peace and security of the world.”

He asserted that the outgoing U.S secretary of state is seeking to put barriers in the way of the next administration that is seeking to correct the past mistakes of the Trump administration.

Joe Biden, who served as vice president under the Obama administration, is going to take the oath office on Wednesday, ending four years of reckless and injudicious ruling by Donald Trump.

“We are not worried about this, because the next U.S administration can correct its mistakes if it has a real volition to do so.”

From Rabiei’s point of view, the outgoing Trump administration stained the reputation of America, therefore, the world “wants the U.S. accept its responsibility and respect international law and norms.”

EE/PA

