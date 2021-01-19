Neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian introduces electronic bagpipe

TEHRAN – Neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian is introducing an electronic version of the Persian instrument.

The instrument named “Lianic” takes its name from Lian, Sharifian’s band that has performed many concerts across the world.

The instrument is scheduled to be unveiled at a coffee shop in Bushehr, the southern Iranian city that is the hometown of the Lian ensemble.

“Due to the sanctions that make access to similar foreign instruments difficult, we decided to design and make an Iranian electronic neyanban,” Sharifian said in a statement published on Tuesday.

“Lianic is a localized instrument similar to what is used in Europe by musicians and learners during their rehearsals,” he added.

“One of the problems that makes learning an instrument difficult is the learner’s inability to control the volume of the instrument, something that causes annoyance for the people living nearby,” he stated.

“Due to its louder sound, the neyanban exhibits this problem markedly, so much so that it becomes virtually impossible to learn or practice on the instrument in an apartment or in other confined places,” he added.

“Thus, with contributions from my dear friend Mohammad Behifard, we designed and made an electronic neyanban, which allows the learners and players to perform wherever they want,” he noted.

He said that the lianic is an appropriate instrument for finger exercises and learning rhythms and melodies, and doesn’t require tuning.

The album “Music of Kish Island” featuring the folk music of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf was released in early January.

The collection contains 19 tracks recorded and performed based on extensive research by Sharifian.

He performed at the William Kennedy Piping Festival in the Irish town of Armagh in November 2019.

His group also gave a concert in the Indian city of Mumbai during an Iranian festival presenting art and cultural performances from the southern Iranian city of Bushehr under the title “From Bushehr to Mumbai”.

Photo: This picture shows a lianic, a Persian electronic bagpipe introduced by neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian.

MMS/YAW