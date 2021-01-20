CFZO, IFO ink cooperation MOU to promote fishery industry

TEHRAN - Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chabahar Free Zone Organization (CFZO) to cooperate for promoting fishery activities in Chabahar port.

The MOU was signed by CFZO Head Abdolrahim Kordi and the Head of IFO Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei, IRNA reported.

As reported, the MOU covers cooperation in a variety of areas including the development of fishing activities, aquaculture development, education, theoretical and applied fisheries research and the construction, equipping, management, and maintenance of fishing infrastructure, as well as marketing, sales, and export of fishery products.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Kordi mentioned the country’s great capacities for the development of fishery activities, saying: “According to official reports on fisheries capacities in the country, it is clear that these conditions and capacities are a great opportunity in which we can make an important contribution.”

“Currently, more than half of the households living on the Makran shores are working at sea and mainly in the field of fisheries, so any event in the field of fisheries will surely have a significant impact on the livelihood of the people living in this region,” he said.

Implementing a fisheries and aquaculture export terminal, establishing an exchange market for fishery products, and market regulation through supporting the business in this industry are other important issues under consideration by the two sides, Kordi noted.

He further stated that by signing this memorandum and strengthening cooperation between the two organizations, they can have a positive effect on the local economy and consequently the country's economy.

Khoun-Mirzaei for his part expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations and the signing of the mentioned memorandum and said: "We hope that the existing capacities will be implemented well in accordance with the content of the signed MOU."

“I am very optimistic that the Chabahar Free Zone Organization can remove many of the obstacles and problems in the way of fisheries affairs in the region and accelerate the implementation process, and the existence of legal authority and strong will in the Chabahar Free Zone Organization and the Fisheries Organization can increase this capacity,” he said.

EF/MA