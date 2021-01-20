“Solitude” by Michael Harris comes into Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Michael Harris’s book “Solitude: In Pursuit of a Singular Life in a Crowded World” has recently been published by Khazeh Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Saman Shahraki.

Today, society embraces sharing like never before. Fueled by dependence on mobile devices and social media, people have created an ecosystem of obsessive connection. Many now lead lives of strangely crowded isolation, they are always linked, but only shallowly so.

The capacity to be alone, properly alone, is one of life’s subtlest skills. Real solitude is a powerful resource one can call upon, a crucial ingredient for a rich interior life. It inspires reflection, allows creativity to flourish, and improves everyone’s relationships with themselves and, unexpectedly, with others. Idle hands can, in fact, produce the extraordinary. In living bigger and faster, everyone has forgotten the joys of silence, and undervalued how profoundly it can revolutionize our lives.

The book is about discovering stillness inside the city, inside the crowd, inside the busy lives. With wit and energy, award-winning author Harris weaves captivating true stories with reporting from the world’s foremost brain researchers, psychologists and tech entrepreneurs to guide one toward a state of measured connectivity that balances quiet and companionship.

Solitude is a beautiful and convincing statement on the transformative power of being alone.

Harris is also the author of “The End of Absence”, which won the Governor General’s Literary Award in Canada and became a national bestseller.

He writes about media, civil liberties and the arts for dozens of publications, including The Washington Post, Wired, Salon, The Huffington Post and The Globe & Mail.



His work has been a finalist for the RBC Taylor Prize, the BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, the Chautauqua Prize, the CBC Bookie Awards and several National Magazine Awards. He lives in Vancouver.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Solitude: In Pursuit of a Singular Life in a Crowded World” by Michael Harris.

