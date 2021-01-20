National conference on teaching Persian underway

TEHRAN – The 3rd National Conference on Teaching Persian Language to Non-Persian Speakers is being held virtually on January 20-21.

Focusing on “Teaching Literature, History and Culture to Non-Persian Speakers”, the biennial conference is hosted by Shahid Beheshti University.

The role of Iranian literature, history, and culture in the development of Persian language teaching, the history of Persian teaching inside Iran and abroad, the role of other Persian-speaking countries in the spread of Persian language in the past and present, the study of activities by Persian language institutions in Iran, and contribution of non-Iranian Iranologists to the Persian language development are among the topics of the conference.

The first edition of the conference was held in 2017 with the focus on the analysis of Persian language teaching resources for non-Persian speakers and the second conference was held in 2019 with the focus on standardization of educational materials.

