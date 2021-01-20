Iraqi, British officials discuss Iran-U.S. rift

TEHRAN – Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s national security advisor, has discussed with the British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, the necessity to put an end to disagreements between Iran and the United States.

During his meeting with Hickey, al-Araji pointed to the need to make joint efforts to end Iran-U.S. disagreements and create a more stable situation to resolve crises in a way that serves the interests of the region’s states and nations, the Iraqi al-Sabah newspaper reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the need for the new U.S. administration to deal with the crisis between Tehran and Washington was also underlined, according to a statement issued by al-Araji.

The statement also said that the Iraqi national security advisor discussed with the British ambassador ways to enhance security and intelligence cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, as well as intensifying international efforts, to spare the region more crises, and to achieve the desired stability in the region and the world at large.

SM/PA