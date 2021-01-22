Sixth Intl. Art Festival of Resistance to be held in February

TEHRAN – The sixth International Art Festival of Resistance will be held in Tehran in February with artworks in the forms of painting, poster, sculpture, cartoon and caricature.

“The cartoon section of the festival will focus on themes of ‘We Defeat Coronavirus’ and ‘The U.S. Decline’,” director of the cartoon section of the festival, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, said in a press release published on Friday.

“Over 1000 submissions from 50 countries have been received by the organizers, and a jury is selecting the top works,” he said.

Alireza Zakeri, Majid Khosro-Anjam and Mohammad-Ali Rajabi are the jury members of this section.

He added that the cartoons on the theme of “The U.S. Decline” are quite interesting, and the coronavirus and the health workers have also been warmly welcomed by the cartoonists.

The Revayat Cultural Foundation is the organizer of the event.

Shojaei-Tabatabai, who is the director of Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, is also a jury member of the “Palestine Is Not Alone”, an international cartoon, caricature and poster contest to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Mohammad Khazai, Masud Ziai, Saedi Sadeqi and Abbas Nasseri are the Iranian jury members who will judge the artworks at the contest.

Luiz Carlos Fernandes from Brazil, Cristina Bernazzani from Italy, Izabela Kowalska from Poland and Balai Kartun Rossem from Malaysia will judge the submissions to the international competition.

Due to the high risk of spreading the coronavirus, the contest “Palestine Is Not Alone” will be held online, and each submitted work will be uploaded on the Irancartoon website.

Photo: A poster for the Sixth International Art Festival of Resistance.

RM/MMS/YAW

