Wheat harvest ritual added to intangible cultural heritage list

TEHRAN – A wheat harvest ritual, indigenously known as Kakol ceremony in the eastern South Khorasan province, have been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, IRNA reported on Friday.

The name Kakol stems from the part of a wheat field in which the clusters are denser and more resistant, and they also gain higher height and larger grains therefore small birds nest on them.

During the harvest time in the middle of summer, the farmers harvest wheat around the area and try their best not to damage the bird nests, as they are considered as a sign of blessing.

Seven more items including the skill of making Puli hat, the art of making Siah-Chador (nomadic black tents), and the art of making tobacco sacks were also registered on the prestigious list.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

Saffron and barberry, the former known as the “red gold” in the country, which are considerably produced in almost all parts of the province, have made it a significant destination for ecotourism.



