French academics to discuss Abolfazl Jalili’s films

TEHRAN – The poetic universe of Iranian filmmaker Abolfazl Jalili will be discussed in a conference, which will be organized by the Institute for Research and Studies on the Arab and Muslim Worlds – Iremam and Aix-Marseille University.

The meeting will stream through Zoom on February 2 at 10 am with a lecture by Seyyed Vahid Yaqubi, an expert on French and comparative literature, who is also a teacher of the Persian language and a specialist in cultural, artistic and cinematographic issues at the Center Franco-Iranien.

He is the author of “L’ésthétique de la Courbe Dans la Poésie Surréaliste” (“The Aesthetics of the Curve in Surrealist Poetry”).

The conference will be organized in the framework of the Iranian studies group of IREMAM with contributions from Homa Lessan Pezechki, a professor of Persian language and literature, and Camille Rhoné-Quer, a lecturer in medieval history.

Jalili has made over 10 movies, including “Dance of Dust”, “Full or Empty”, “Hafez”, “Delbaran”, “Kish Tales”, “Dance of Dust”, “A True Story” and “Det Means Girl”, some of which have been broadcast on TV or screened at Iranian and international events.

However, the films have failed to obtain screening licenses from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for all intents and purposes.

His latest drama “The Reversed Path” was screened during the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which took place in Tehran and Isfahan last October.

Jalili has said that the movie is a screen adaptation of his life story.

“By this film, I wanted to make children watch the night sky, crying until morning, but children in this modern day do not have any idea about the subject of the film. They stay awake all the night wasting their time in cyberspace,” he lamented.

“The Reversed Path” also competed in the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival, which went go online in India from January 15 to 19, but failed to win an award.

Photo: A poster for a conference on Abolfazl Jalili’s films, which will be held by the Institute for Research and Studies on the Arab and Muslim Worlds – Iremam and Aix-Marseille University in France.

