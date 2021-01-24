Washington’s policy dependent on sowing sectarian strife: special ambassador to UN

TEHRAN – Criticizing U.S. meddling in West Asia, especially Yemen, the HRC ambassador at large to the Middle East (West Asia) believes that Washington seeks to sow “sectarian discord” among Islamic countries.

“America’s role is not only suspicious in Yemen, but wherever it and its armies go, especially in countries that have oil,” Haitham Abu Said tells the Tehran Times.

“Washington is dependent on sowing sectarian discord in order to ensure greater results in societal strife and thus preserve interests by using this card,” adds the Lebanese ambassador and advisor to the UN human rights body.

The following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you evaluate Pompeo’s statements linking Iran to al-Qaeda? Why did he choose this timing (a few days before the inauguration of Joe Biden) for this misinformation campaign?

A: There is no doubt that Trumps’ administration and his Secretary of State Pompeo were trying in the last moments of what remained of their rule, to escape their impotence and failure in issues related to West Asia.

Add to this their attempt to cover up the fall of American democracy in a resounding manner at their hands after events America had not witnessed before. Absolutely this represents the decline of freedom.

Today the U.S. political system, via accusing Iran of embracing al Qaeda, shows its madness because the latter was established by successive U.S. administrations.

As for why this matter raised now at a time that the U.S. is deploying its army in the (Persian) Gulf, they want to distract international public opinion from the recent events that took place in Washington, as there is the idea of saving President Trump after his presidential term.

Q: The U.S. which launched a war against Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting the Taliban for hosting Al Qaeda, why does it now negotiate with the Taliban? What is the secret behind this policy shift?

A: The U.S. failure to achieve its goals in foreign policy due to multiple international factors and geopolitical variables in the West, pushed this administration to believe that it is necessary to change their strategy. They decided to return to the Afghan experience to fight the Islamic Republic of Iran as it proved effective with the Soviet Union at the time.

Therefore, they started to take new steps in Syria, where they established many extremist factions under different names to give the impression of the enormity of these takfiri forces.

That is why the U.S., after its catastrophic failure in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, sees its presence in the region is coming to an end. In this context, Americans need to come up with new solutions or learn from previous experiences such as Afghanistan to deploy again its army to the region in pursuit of resources.

Q: Why does America constantly include other new groups or movements on the list of terrorism, forgetting the role of certain Arab regimes that sponsored terrorism in the region?

A: The inclusion of names, persons, and groups that are not in U.S. control is a matter of political failure, as it cannot rely on its Arab allies who have failed in the mission entrusted to them, whether in Yemen or other war-ravaged countries. Please explain.

Meanwhile, the United States will not impose sanctions against countries that have so far been bound by its economic interests.

Q: How do you see the U.S. role in the current disastrous situation in Yemen? Do the governments, which export weapons to the region to ignite wars, are entitled to talk about human rights?

A: America’s role is not only suspicious in Yemen, but wherever it and its army go, especially in countries that have oil.

Washington’s policy is dependent on sowing sectarian discord in order to ensure greater results in societal strife and thus preserve interests by using this card.

The United States of America, which called itself the great supporter of peace and human rights, suffered resoundingly in the mob attack on the Capitol Hill and proved that its power-hungry political groups who have been seeking their narrow interests at any price, should not speak and give lessons any longer and for years to come in terms of freedoms, democracy, and human rights, although we have issued statements that they must return to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for rehabilitation, commitment to Sharia and the application of international human rights laws that are outside the UN council.

