Ex-Iranian diplomats: JCPOA must start from the point Trump quit it 

TEHRAN - Some 41 former Iranian diplomats have issued a statement expressing their views concerning the election of Joe Biden as the U.S. president and his promise to rejoin the JCPOA, suggesting that the nuclear deal must exactly start exactly from the point that Donald Trump withdrew from it.

“Despite United States violation of commitments and inaction of Europe with regard to the JCPOA commitments over the last three years and by considering the fact that some people in Iran are still critical of the JCPOA”, Iran has remained committed to the JCPOA, according to the statement.



The former diplomats noted in their statement, “If the U.S. administration is willing to take trust-building and positive steps toward Iran, it should know that returning to the JCPOA will exactly start from the point that the Trump administration pulled out of the deal and breached the JCPOA commitments.”

Referring to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, they said, “The JCPOA is an inalienable part of the resolution, based on Article 25 of the UN Charter, and the U.S. is obligated to fully implement the JCPOA commitments.”

“While the former United States administration not only violated the JCPOA but invited other parties to violate the deal, Iran has been committed (to it),” they asserted.

Pointing to the hostile behavior of the U.S. towards Iran, they emphasized: “due to its various crimes against humanity and extensive and systematic violation of human rights, imposing cruel sanctions namely with regard to food and drug for Iranians, promoting and supporting state terrorism and explicit confession to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the Trump administration should be punished.”

Nonetheless, they stressed the significance of the negotiations and said, “The negotiations and understanding have always been a suitable diplomatic tool for achieving legitimate aims in line with establishing peace, stability, and security in the region”.

Among those diplomats who signed the statement are Hamid Reza Asefi, Behrooz Kamalvandi, Ali Ahani, Ebrahim Rahimpour, and Ahmad Dastmalchian.

EE/PA