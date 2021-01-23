Iran’s “Exam”, “Eaten” praised at Dieciminuti Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Exam” and “Eaten” have been honored at the 15th Dieciminuti Film Festival, which has been organized online in Italy.

Directed by Sonia K. Haddad, “Exam” shared the grand prize of the jury with “Pizza Boy” by Italian director Gianluca Zonta.

The short film is about a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of cocaine to a client, and gets stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

The film has been screened at numerous international events, garnering several prizes, including the award for Best Live Action Short Film at the 18th Tirana International Film Festival in Albania last September.

The short animated movie “Eaten” directed by Mohsen Rezapur won a special mention. The story of the movie is set on a mysterious, unknown planet, where a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf. It meets another rabbit-like creature in the wolf’s stomach and they begin a new life with each other, but that’s not the end of the story.

“Eaten” won an honorable mention at the 26th Golden Beggar International Film Festival in Slovakia last November.

The Dieciminuti Film Festival awards three films as best film. “Cocodrilo” by Jorge Yúdice from Spain, “My Name Is Petya” by Daria Binevskaya from Russia and “Gunpowder” by Romane Faure, Nathanael Perron, Léa Detrain, Benoit de Geyer d’Orth, Pel-Hsuan Lin and Anne-Lise Kublak from France were the winners of this year.

“Rewild” by Nicholas Chin and Ernest Zacharevic from Indonesia was named best documentary.

This film shows a new forest restoration site on the borders of the Leuser Ecosystem and reveals a Rewind symbol carved into a palm oil plantation in Sumatra. The narrative runs in reverse, rewinding the clock on deforestation to undo the damage caused by the unsustainable production of one of the world’s most versatile commodities.

The award for best screenplay went “Baradar” by Italian director Beppe Tufarulo. Francesco Casolo is the writer of the short film.

The film tells the story of 10-year-old Ali and his 18-year-old brother Mohammed who have already been traveling for a long time when they are forced to separate. Three years earlier, a bomb destroyed their home in Kabul and killed their parents.

Photo: “Exam” directed by Sonia K. Haddad.

