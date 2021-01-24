Intel. meeting screens animation on earliest example of drama therapy by Avicenna

TEHRAN – The World Alliance of Dramatherapy (WADth) shared “Abu Ali Sina”, an animated movie produced by the Iranian Psychodrama and Drama Therapy Association on one of the earliest examples of drama therapy by Iranian scientist Avicenna during its first seasonal conference on January 22.

Inspired by a book written by Persian poet Nezami Aruzi, the animation was written by Majid Amrai, the chair of the Iranian Psychodrama and Drama Therapy Association and Iranian representative to the WADth.

Directed by Javad Miraqazadeh, the animation shows the eminent Persian physician and philosopher Avicenna making use of the earliest examples of drama therapy in the treatment of psychosis and the earliest example of drama therapy in Iran.

Avicenna repeatedly joins the patient in his delusion by assuming a complementary role within the client’s frame of reference resulting in a positive outcome.

This is a dazzling example of Avicenna’s individualized and patient-centered approach to a psychotic patient. He uses psychological therapy as well as biological treatment, most likely, camphor, used in Europe until the 1940s.

Avicenna met Prince Abu Taleb Rostam, son of Queen Sayeddah of Ray, Iran as a patient around 1014 or 1015.

Prince Abu Taleb Rostam was about 21 when he had experienced this episode of melancholy; a severe psychotic depression or schizophrenia-spectrum disorder. Evidence suggests that prince Abu Taleb was captured by one of the most powerful rulers of the region, Sultan Mahmoud Ghaznavi of Afghanistan in 1029 and sent to Ghazna where he passed away. Other resources suggest that Abu Taleb was sent to India, where he died.

Members from different countries including Kenya, Argentina, Sri Lankan, Japan, Taiwan, India and South Korea attended the virtual conference.

Photo: A scene from “Abu Ali Sina” produced by the Iranian Psychodrama and Drama Therapy Association.

