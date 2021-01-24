Bozidar Radosevic may leave Persepolis

TEHRAN – Persepolis goalkeeper Bozidar Radosevic may leave the Iranian team after they failed to meet their financial commitment.

Radosevic joined Persepolis from Hungarian team Debrecen in 2016 but has not regularly played for the team over the past five years.

Now, in an interview with dalmatinskiportal.hr, the 32-year-old custodian has confirmed he would likely leave Persepolis.

“I have to confirm, unfortunately, it’s true that these are big debts, but I am still a Persepolis player at the moment,” Radosevic said.

Radosevic has played 37 matches for Persepolis so far.